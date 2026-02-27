KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah rose to 6,655 people from 2,326 families as of 4pm today, compared to 5,860 people from 2,067 families earlier today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that three districts recorded the highest number of victims: Tenom (4,345 people, 1,467 families); Beaufort (1,529 people, 535 families); and Membakut (441 people, 173 families).

All the victims are sheltering at 31 temporary relief centres opened since Wednesday.

In Sipitang, the number of evacuees remained at 320 people from 151 families, while the flood situation in Sook has recovered, and the relief centre closed at 2 pm.

Overall, 142 villages in four districts have been affected by floods, and no fatality has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Beaufort General Defence Force said that the District Operations Control Centre (PKOD) is experiencing disruptions, and the public can contact it on an alternative line at 010-8211952. — Bernama