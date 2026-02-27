PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is conducting further investigations under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) into an individual who allegedly uploaded an image of someone stepping on a copy of the Quran on the Threads platform.

In a statement today, MCMC said the action was taken following police investigations into the individual, who allegedly uploaded the content using the account name “ryandaselva”.

“The content was identified as containing elements of insult against the religion of Islam and has the potential to incite tension and disrupt public harmony,” the statement said.

MCMC said the individual’s statement was recorded at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday to complete the investigation.

“If convicted, the individual may face a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both,” it said.

MCMC also reminded the public to use social media platforms prudently and responsibly, and not to disseminate content that disrupts public order, touches on religious sensitivities or undermines national unity. — Bernama