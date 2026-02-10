JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10 — The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) is expected to add 2,000 more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the city to the existing 500 units that are in operation.

Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the CCTV installation will be done in stages at strategic and suitable areas mainly for security purposes.

“At present, the city is equipped with 500 CCTV units and the new addition will bring the total to 2,500 units.

“The new addition is in line with the city’s development to improve and strengthen the level of security,” he told reporters after attending a community programme at the Jalan Melati Children’s Playground in Kampung Dato’ Sulaiman Menteri here today.

Mohd Haffiz said MBJB has also made it mandatory for business premises under its jurisdiction to have a minimum of three CCTV cameras as an additional licensing condition.

He said this condition only involved business premises that are located on the ground floor within the city council’s administrative area.

Mohd Haffiz said every business premise owner was now required to submit proof of their operational CCTV cameras for their annual licensing renewals, while new applications had to comply with the installation conditions within a specified period.

“The move is towards creating a more sustainable urban environment, in addition to ensuring the well-being of the city’s citizens,” he said.