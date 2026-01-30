SINGAPORE, Jan 30 — A 44-year-old man who exposed himself and made sexual advances towards a nurse while being treated at a Singapore public hospital has reportedly been sentenced to five weeks’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here.

Charles Teng Wei Yian pleaded guilty to insulting the modesty of the nurse and was sentenced today, with a gag order imposed to protect her identity, according to a report in Singapore’s The Straits Times.

Court documents reportedly showed Teng was hospitalised from September 10 to September 23, 2024, for liver inflammation and required assistance after surgery as he was fitted with a urine bag.

On the night of September 15, he asked a female nurse to help him shower and said he needed to tell her something, insisting she follow him into the toilet despite her offer to arrange for a male nurse instead.

Once inside, he lowered his voice and told her that “as a man” he had “personal needs”, which she understood as a request for sexual favours and immediately rejected.

Despite this, Teng exposed himself to the nurse and asked her to scrub his back, leaving her fearful but feeling obliged to remain and assist him as part of her duties.

The prosecution reportedly said the case highlighted how nurses are particularly vulnerable while carrying out intimate caregiving tasks and stressed the strong public interest in deterring such conduct.