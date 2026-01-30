SINGAPORE, Jan 30 — Singapore police are investigating 217 individuals over their suspected roles in scams in which victims are believed to have lost more than S$7.67 million, the Straits Times reported.

The probe follows a two-week operation from Jan 16 to 29 involving officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

Authorities said the suspects are linked to over 700 cases, including e-commerce, job, government official impersonation, and investment scams.

The 217 people — comprising 139 men and 78 women aged between 16 and 83 — are believed to be either scammers or money mules.

According to the report, they are being investigated for alleged offences such as cheating, money laundering, or providing illegal payment services.

Since Dec 30, those convicted of scams or acting as recruiters for scam syndicates face between six and 24 strokes of the cane. Individuals who launder proceeds or provide SIM cards and Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes.

Authorities said people involved in mule-related offences could face restrictions on banking services and mobile subscriptions to prevent further scam facilitation.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant and advised reporting suspicious activities to www.scamshield.gov.sg or the ScamShield helpline at 1799.