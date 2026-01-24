SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — Investigations are ongoing after the Republic of Singapore Air Force was alerted to online posts claiming a bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base yesterday.

Their air base was cleared and bomb sweeps were carried out as part of precautionary measures, but no threat was found, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported.

But the Ministry of Defence said that anyone who makes fake bomb threats may face up to seven years’ jail, a maximum S$50,000 (RM157,455) fine, or both under Section 268A of the Singapore Penal Code.