SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — A police officer was injured in Punggol after being dragged by a personal mobility device (PMD) last Thursday, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported today.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority classifies e-scooters with a max width of 70cm and weight of 20kg (unloaded) and can go up to 25hm/h, and similar devices as PMD.

According to the news report, it began when officers were called at about 10.30pm to Block 305A Punggol Road over reports of a noisy group of youths.

One officer tried to stop a 17-year-old on a PMD by holding onto its handlebar, when the latter abruptly accelerated, dragging the enforcer before crashing into a nearby pillar.

The officer suffered lacerations on his forehead, left eyebrow and cheek, requiring about 20 stitches, and was given 13 days of medical leave.

The teen has been arrested and will be charged on Saturday for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant, with investigations ongoing.