SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — The Workers’ Party (WP) has appointed Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, along with former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, to a disciplinary panel tasked with reviewing party chief Pritam Singh’s conduct.

CNA reported that the panel will determine whether Singh breached the party constitution following his conviction last year for lying to a parliamentary committee — a ruling that led Parliament to deem him unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong removed him from the role shortly after, inviting WP to nominate another MP.

The panel’s composition is notable because Png is no longer part of the party’s central executive committee (CEC), which typically forms such panels. Party cadres told CNA that past disciplinary panels were made up exclusively of CEC members, making Png’s inclusion unusual but potentially intended to “lend some weight” as a former MP.

He Ting Ru currently serves as WP treasurer, while Lim is deputy head of policy research. Both represent Sengkang GRC. Png served as Hougang MP from 2012 to 2020 before leaving the CEC in 2022.

The CEC has given the panel three months to complete its inquiry. More than 20 cadres had earlier called for a special conference in February to discuss Singh’s leadership, but the CEC decided the conference will only take place after the disciplinary process concludes, citing due process.

All 11 WP MPs present in Parliament — including He and Lim — voted against the motion expressing regret at Singh’s conduct.

Political observers say the party is likely to wait for the inquiry’s findings before deciding its next steps.

If you want, I can also condense this into a two‑paragraph wire brief for faster publication.