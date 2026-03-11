SINGAPORE, March 11 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) has extended its flight cancellations to and from Dubai until March 28 amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The latest move follows earlier announcements on March 1 and March 5 that flights on the route would be suspended until March 15.

In an advisory posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, the airline said the affected flights are SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai-Singapore).

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected. Customers may visit SIA’s Flight Status page (https://tinyurl.com/5fj7xaaj) for the latest information on their flights.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be re-accommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” it said. — Bernama