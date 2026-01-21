SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — Most artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot users in Singapore rely on the technology primarily for practical and informational purposes rather than social or emotional needs, Xinhua reported, citing a new survey.

The survey suggests that in-person friendships remain resilient in the digital age.

More than 60 per cent of respondents said they use AI chatbots, according to the survey released on Tuesday by the Institute of Policy Studies at the National University of Singapore. The survey found that 81.2 per cent use chatbots to search for information, reviews, or recommendations, while 61 per cent cited help with school or work tasks.

The survey, which focused on friendships in the digital age, polled 3,713 people aged 21 and above between October and November 2025.

By contrast, only 11.8 per cent said they engage in casual conversation with AI chatbots, and about 10 per cent reported seeking emotional support or mental health assistance.

Most respondents expressed caution toward the technology. More than 92 per cent said people need to exercise greater care when using AI chatbots, while 87.3 per cent agreed that chatbots can share misleading information.

More than seven in 10 respondents felt that AI chatbots create unrealistic expectations about relationships, make it harder to form connections, and reduce the likelihood of seeking help from real people.

The study also found that in-person friendships remain strong, with many respondents saying they first met all of their close friends face-to-face. — Bernama-Xinhua