KUCHING, Jan 20 — Singapore will establish consulates in Sarawak and Sabah this year following approval from the Malaysian government last month, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon said.

He said the approval prompted his visit to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu to assess potential consulate locations, aiming to identify suitable sites for at least a temporary starting point.

Speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Satria Pertiwi Complex here yesterday, Menon said that once suitable locations are identified, Singapore will seek formal clearance from Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs before deploying personnel to staff the missions.

"We hope to get the consulates up and running by the middle of this year,” he said, adding that the move is aimed at strengthening ties between Singapore and East Malaysia, particularly in trade, investment and tourism.

He noted that trade between Singapore and Sarawak has been growing steadily, underscoring the need for a permanent diplomatic presence to facilitate closer economic cooperation.

Menon also cited rising tourism interest among Singaporeans, especially in destinations such as the Mulu Caves, as another factor driving the establishment of the consulates.

"They know about some of the potential sites at Mulu Caves, but Sarawak has plenty more to offer. With consuls on the ground, we believe we can attract more visitors and promote tourism links between our two places,” he added.

On December 4 last year, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong welcomed Malaysia’s formal approval for the establishment of the consulates in Sabah and Sarawak, describing it as an important step in strengthening people-to-people ties.

He said the consulates would enable Singapore to provide consular services to its citizens and further deepen the already strong bilateral relationship. — Bernama