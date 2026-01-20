SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — Construction and engineering firms, fintech players and IT/software companies make up the largest share of Singapore’s 100 fastest‑growing companies, according to the latest annual ranking by The Straits Times and Statista.

These three sectors accounted for 39 per cent of the list, which tracks companies with the highest organic revenue growth between 2021 and 2024. To qualify, firms must be headquartered in Singapore and have grown from at least S$150,000 (RM472,985) in revenue in 2021 to S$1.5 million in 2024.

Solar engineering firm Clean Kinetics topped the 2026 ranking after expanding its revenue 42‑fold to S$15.3 million, driven by strong demand for solar installations across Singapore. Office interior specialist Conexus Studio also featured prominently, with revenue tripling as companies resumed and redesigned projects paused during the pandemic.

Fintech remained robust with 13 firms on the list, including first‑time entrant Syfe, which grew more than sevenfold as demand for digital wealth management rose. SME‑financing platform Choco Up also made the list, citing rising capital needs among e‑commerce‑driven businesses.

The IT and software sector contributed 17 companies, among them Ailytics, which provides AI‑powered video analytics for heavy industries, and cloud communications provider Toku, which more than doubled its revenue and has filed for a Catalist listing.

The ranking is based on compound annual growth rates calculated from certified revenue submissions. The minimum average growth rate required to make the 2026 list was 8.4 per cent.