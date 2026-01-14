SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Two Malaysian men were arrested after Singapore authorities foiled multiple attempts to smuggle controlled drugs through land checkpoints during the busy December 2025 festive travel period.

In a Facebook post today, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the detections were made after its Integrated Targeting Centre received intelligence, which enabled officers to carry out targeted checks on the ground.

On December 22, officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint searched a Malaysia-registered car and uncovered about 3,272g of cannabis and 1,709g of methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”.

Cannabis and methamphetamine seized by Singapore authorities from a Malaysia-registered vehicle at the Woodlands Checkpoint on December 22, 2025. — Picture via Facebook/Immigration and Checkpoints Authority

In a separate case on December 29, officers intercepted another Malaysia-registered vehicle at the same checkpoint and found drugs concealed inside pet food and beverage packaging.

Further checks by the Central Narcotics Bureau uncovered 20 bundles containing about 1,462g of heroin and 1,442g of “Ice”.

The suspects, aged 20 and 39, were arrested in connection with the cases, and all exhibits were handed over to the bureau for further investigation.

ICA reiterated Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on illicit drugs and said enforcement efforts at checkpoints would continue to curb drug smuggling and other cross-border crimes.