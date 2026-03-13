SINGAPORE, March 13 — A woman has been charged in Singapore with allegedly abusing two young children at a pre-school on separate occasions in April 2025.

According to The Straits Times, the 58-year-old woman faces two counts of child abuse after allegedly ill-treating the children while they were under her “custody, charge or care”.

Court documents state that she allegedly slapped a five-year-old girl on the head twice on April 8, 2025.

Three days later, on April 11, she is accused of pulling the arms of a four-year-old boy.

The woman was charged in court today.

Authorities have imposed a gag order on details that could identify the children. As a result, the woman’s name and further information about her cannot be published because doing so could lead to the disclosure of their identities.

Her case is scheduled to be mentioned again in court on April 10.