SINGAPORE, March 13 — Sixteen pupils at a pre-school in Singapore, have fallen ill with symptoms linked to food poisoning, triggering an investigation into meals served at the centre.

According to a report by The Straits Times, catering provider SATS Catering said it was aware that 16 children from MapleBear Kids Adventure Place in Eunos had “experienced symptoms of food poisoning after consuming food at the pre-school” on March 11.

SATS said it had supplied 96 lunch meals to the pre-school that day, which came from the same batch of 2,188 meals prepared for several schools.

“To date, we have not received reports of any issues with the meals from other schools,” the company said.

The caterer added that besides the SATS-provided lunch, pupils at the pre-school had also eaten snacks during teatime.

“We understand from MapleBear Eunos that apart from lunch provided by SATS, students there also consumed snacks, such as cheese sandwiches, at teatime on (March 11),” the company said, noting that the sandwiches were prepared in-house.

SATS said its meals are planned, prepared and delivered “under stringent food safety protocols”, and that food samples from the batch served on March 11 have been collected for laboratory testing.

In a note to parents dated March 12 and seen by The Straits Times, the pre-school said eight children from one class were diagnosed with food poisoning, while seven other children and two teachers were diagnosed with stomach flu. Four additional cases were still awaiting doctors’ diagnoses.

While awaiting laboratory results — expected within two to three working days — the pre-school said it has temporarily arranged for lunches to be prepared on site by a certified food handler.

The centre also said it had disinfected the school premises, including toys, teaching materials and learning resources, as a precautionary measure.