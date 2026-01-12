SINGAPORE, Jan 12 — As sightings of Himalayan vultures in western Singapore excited birdwatchers this past week, a lone bird was also spotted in the east.

Videos shared in a Facebook post showed the vulture drawing public attention as it perched in the middle of a road, prompting motorists and onlookers to stop and take photographs.

According to a report by Singaporean social news site Mothership, a similar sighting was reported along East Coast Parkway yesterday, following another sighting at Tanah Merah Coast Road a day earlier.

The Himalayan vulture is reportedly usually found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas and is not native to Singapore.

Singapore’s The Straits Times reported that Movin Nyanasengeran, president of the Bird Society of Singapore, said the vultures’ appearance over the past week likely coincided with their post-breeding dispersal period, when juvenile birds leave their parents’ territory to roam independently.

“Young birds tend to wander more than adults, and these vultures were probably lost during their dispersal,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said that similar sightings in Singapore typically occur every two to three years around the start of the year.