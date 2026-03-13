BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 13 — The Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) is the first in Penang to implement the School in Hospital (SIH) initiative, in line with efforts to provide inclusive access to education to ensure children warded in hospitals are not marginalised.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the hospital’s SIH programme began on August 5, 2024, with the placement of a supervisor, three teachers and an assistant teacher, in addition to being supported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the provision of premises and appropriate facilities at Level 5 of the hospital’s new building.

She said that under the SIH initiative, HSJ is also equipped with two smartboards contributed by the Tun Hussein Onn Teachers’ Foundation, two units of Nintendo video games, a 3D printer and various office equipment provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“Since it began operations in 2024, the SIH programme at HSJ has received 642 students. This programme not only ensures continuity in learning but also provides emotional support and motivation to students undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“In line with the MoE’s ‘Pendidikan Manusiawi’ (Humanising Education) aspiration, which aims to ensure no child is left behind (in having access to education), its implementation also supports the recovery process and inspires students to continue learning under any circumstances,” she said at the launch of the programme at HSJ here yesterday.

Elaborating, Fadhlina said that the curriculum used for the programme is the same as in school, based on the National Curriculum, but its implementation is more flexible, with teachers adjusting the duration, learning content and approach according to students’ abilities and circumstances.

She said the SIH initiative was introduced in 2011 at three pioneering hospitals, namely the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Ampang Hospital and Sultan Idris Shah Serdang Hospital, before being expanded in stages to other hospitals nationwide.

So far, there are 20 SIH programmes in 12 states, with 17 hospitals under the MoH, and three others are university hospitals under the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT).

She said that since its implementation, a total of 454,246 children has benefited from the programme, thereby supporting the MoE’s stance that education is the right of every child.

“Although they may not be able to attend school as usual, we still ensure that learning continues, while also serving as therapeutic support for them. That is why the module and the role of teachers in this programme are crucial,” she said.

She said that teachers selected for the SIH programme are those who voluntarily applied and are committed to making it a success.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the SIH programme would be expanded, with two more states — Perak and Putrajaya — set to implement it.

“Its implementation requires thorough planning, including the provision of proper space in hospitals. Collaboration with the MoH is extremely important, as we want to ensure the facilities provided are comfortable and conducive.

“Although the discussion process is taking a bit of time, both ministries remain committed to making this programme a success. I also wish to express my appreciation to the MoH, which has been a big help, besides providing space for the implementation of this SIH programme,” she said. — Bernama