SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — A ComfortDelGro taxi overturned on the Pan Island Expressway on Wednesday morning, leaving its driver and passenger injured and requiring hospital treatment.

The Straits Times reported that the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force received an alert about the accident at around 7.15am.

A spokesperson for ComfortDelGro said the company was aware of the crash and noted, “We are monitoring the situation closely and providing all assistance as needed.”

The accident involved a car and a taxi travelling towards Tuas, shortly after the Jurong Town Hall exit.

Authorities said the 70 year old cabby and his 31 year old passenger were conscious when they were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police said the 68 year old driver of the car is assisting with investigations.

Photos and videos shared online showed the yellow taxi lying overturned on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

ComfortDelGro said it is cooperating with the authorities as they look into the cause of the crash.