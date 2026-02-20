KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Continuous rain since yesterday has resulted in flooding in three districts in Sabah, with one temporary relief centre opened in Kota Marudu this morning.

According to the Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat, the centre was opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek 2 to house 213 victims from 63 families.

Based on the flood notification issued by the District Officers, who also serve as the chairmen of the District Disaster Management Committees, the other two districts affected by floods are Pitas and Paitan.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a separate statement that a flash flood occurred in Taman Merpati Batu 7, Sandakan, early yesterday.

The Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.52am, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, located about 10 kilometres (km) away, to help rescue the flood victims.

“Upon arrival, the team found the flood to be under control, and no evacuation operation was carried out,” it added.

The fire department advised residents to move to safer areas if the water levels rose. — Bernama