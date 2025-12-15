KANGAR, Dec 15 — A police corporal pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of dangerous driving and causing the death of a 24-year-old man on November 25.

The accused, Muhammad Zulhairi Shunazar Abdul Shukor, 38, who is attached to the Kuala Perlis police station, claimed trial after the charge was read before Magistrate Nurul Natasha Rizal.

According to the charge, he is accused of dangerous driving that caused a fatal collision with a motorcycle, killing rider Muhammad Firdaus Aiman Zainon at Jalan Persiaran Wawasan, here at 10.20 pm on November 25.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of a RM50,000 fine and up to 10 years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Magistrate Nurul Natasha granted him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and ordered the suspension of his driving licence pending the conclusion of the case.

The officer also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of driving without due care and attention, causing an accident at the same time and place that resulted in serious injuries to another motorcyclist, Aliff Noorhakim Alijesree, 25.

Muhammad Zulhairi Shunazar was charged under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 or up to 12 months’ imprisonment upon conviction.

He was granted bail of RM1,000 with one surety for this charge. The court then set Jan 28, 2026, as the next mention date for both charges.

Kangar police headquarters’ Traffic prosecuting officer, Insp S Mageswaran, appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsel Hasnor Arysha Hamdan from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama