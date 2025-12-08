SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — Singapore has claimed the top spot as the world’s richest country for 2025, based on GDP per capita, according to Aviation A2Z, an India-based aviation news site.

AsiaOne reported that Singapore led the list with a GDP per capita of US$156,760 (RM644,300), narrowly ahead of Luxembourg at US$152,920 and Macau at US$134,040.

The ranking calculates GDP per capita by dividing a nation’s total GDP by its population size.

Aviation A2Z said Singapore’s wealth is supported by its “strategic location at the crossroads of major shipping lanes,” alongside pro-business policies, political stability, a strong financial sector and advanced infrastructure that continue to attract global companies and wealthy individuals.

Brunei was the only other South-east Asian nation on the list, ranking eighth with a GDP per capita of S$95,760.

Its wealth comes primarily from oil and gas exports, alongside efforts to diversify into halal food, Islamic finance and eco-tourism.