SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — Police are searching for a 32-year-old man in connection with a knife attack along Boon Lay Drive on Saturday (December 6), which left a 58-year-old man injured.

According to AsiaOne, police received multiple calls for help at around 6.55pm.

Officers found the victim conscious at the void deck of a nearby block and he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Investigations have identified the 32-year-old as a person of interest.

A female resident told Shin Min Daily News that she was drinking and singing karaoke with neighbours when the suspect first appeared, staring at the group.

He later returned, holding two knives in one hand and a chopper in the other, and began questioning her neighbours.

The woman tried to intervene, but the suspect attacked the 58-year-old man, stabbing him in the back.

The victim picked up a plastic chair to defend himself but was also slashed on his left forearm and forehead.

The suspect fled towards Block 238 Boon Lay Drive.

Police seized two knives and a chopper at the scene and said efforts to trace the man are ongoing.