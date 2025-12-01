SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on November 30 that secondary school students will face stricter restrictions on smartphone and smartwatch use during school hours starting January 2026.

According to CNA, currently students are prohibited from using such devices during lessons.

Under the new guidelines, the ban will extend to all school hours, including recess, co-curricular activities, enrichment, and remedial lessons.

Devices will have to be kept in designated storage areas or school bags during school hours. Exceptions may be granted by schools when necessary, MOE said.

The move is part of the Grow Well SG national health promotion strategy, aimed at cultivating healthier digital habits among children.

A recent survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information found that many children exceeded the Ministry of Health’s recommended daily screen time limits.

MOE noted that schools which had already adopted tighter rules saw positive outcomes, including improved student well-being, better focus, and more physical interaction during breaks.

Schools retain autonomy in implementing discipline policies aligned with MOE guidelines.

Teachers are encouraged to work with students and parents to address misuse, focusing on educative approaches rather than punitive measures.

Where necessary, disciplinary actions will be taken to reinforce responsible device use.

Junior colleges and Millennia Institute students are expected to exercise greater self-discipline, though smartphone use during lessons will still require teacher permission.

To encourage healthier sleep habits, the default Device Management Application (DMA) “sleep hours” for personal learning devices will be brought forward to 10.30pm, instead of the current 11pm.

The tightened rules mirror those already applied to primary schools since January 2025, ensuring consistency across education levels.

Authorities hope the measures will reduce distractions, curb passive screen use, and foster stronger peer interaction.