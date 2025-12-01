SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Works to connect Singapore’s East-West Line (EWL) to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot are on track, with regular train services expected to resume on December 9, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Straits Times reported LTA’s group director of rail (electrical and mechanical), Chia Choon Poh saying the project remains on schedule despite exposure to weather conditions, noting that December is typically one of Singapore’s wettest months.

The 10-day service adjustment, which began on November 29, has seen full closures at Tanah Merah and Simei stations to facilitate the complex track works.

“Once the track is done, trains still have to run through, to make sure it’s a safe passage,” Chia explained, highlighting the need for thorough testing before services resume.

The project spans 12 work sites across a 4.8km stretch of the EWL.

Tasks include removing old track panels and signalling equipment, installing new components, and phased testing.

Eight track panels, each weighing 10 tonnes and measuring 18m long, have already been replaced with 10 new panels.

The closure was timed to coincide with the school holidays, reducing disruption for commuters.

Shuttle bus services – Shuttle 7 (Bedok to Tampines) and Shuttle 8 (Bedok to Expo) – have been deployed, alongside shuttle train services between Paya Lebar, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Expo, and Changi Airport stations.

To manage crowd flow, SMRT Trains has deployed 10 times more manpower at affected stations, supported by about 30 LTA volunteers during peak hours. Passengers have responded with understanding, with some even offering drinks and snacks to staff on duty.

This is the second of three planned service adjustments.

The final phase, scheduled for the first half of 2026, will disconnect the EWL from the existing Changi Depot, paving the way for the East Coast Integrated Depot to begin full operations later that year.