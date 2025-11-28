SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A car overturned near Block 514 Bedok North Avenue 2 on Wednesday morning, with two people assessed for minor injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Both declined hospital treatment, according to a report published in Mothership.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at around 11.05am on November 27.

A photo posted on Threads showed the vehicle on its side with several people standing nearby, including an elderly man appearing to check on the car.

The social media post claimed the 21-year-old driver had navigated a slope, causing the vehicle to flip.

“Hope the elderly couple who might be her grandparents is well and okay,” the user wrote, adding that everyone involved was able to get out of the car safely.