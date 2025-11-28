SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A 35-year-old man is set to be charged on Friday over a hit-and-run accident that killed a 67-year-old power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider in Tampines, the police said.

According to CNA, officers were alerted at around 2.30pm on Monday to a collision between a car and the PAB at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Street 42.

The elderly rider was unconscious when taken to hospital and later died.

Preliminary investigations found that the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident without rendering assistance and did not report the incident to police within 24 hours.

He was also driving without a valid licence.

Traffic police identified and arrested him on Wednesday.

The man will face eight charges in court, including dangerous driving causing death, driving without a valid licence, failing to stop and report the accident, failing to render assistance, leaving a vehicle in a way that causes undue inconvenience, using a vehicle without insurance, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum jail term of eight years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Driving without a valid licence may result in a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM32,000), a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Failing to stop or report an accident carries a fine of up to S$1,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

Failing to render assistance after causing death may result in a fine of up to S$3,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both, with at least 12 months’ driving disqualification.

The police reminded road users that stopping to render assistance, such as calling for medical help, is mandatory, and that leaving the scene without aid is a criminal offence.