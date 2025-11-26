SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — Two motorists were reportedly hospitalised after a lorry mounted the pedestrian footpath during a collision at the Jalan Besar–Rowell Road junction yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and a car, at about 4.20pm, according to a report in Singapore’s The Straits Times.

They said investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one injured person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to Raffles Hospital.

A video circulating on social media shows the lorry stationary on the footpath outside a row of shops, with its windshield detached.

A white car with a damaged front bumper is seen stopped a few metres behind the lorry on the road.