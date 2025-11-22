SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Transport operator SBS Transit will take disciplinary action against a traffic inspector after a video surfaced showing him shouting at a man who had attempted to jump the bus queue.

According to the Straits Times, the incident occurred at the Johor Bahru checkpoint bus stop around 7pm on November 19, when the man, who appears to be a senior citizen, tried to board bus service 170 ahead of others.

In the video, posted on The SG Daily’s Facebook page, the inspector can be heard using an expletive while ordering the man to return to the line.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the inspector was trying to maintain orderly boarding for passenger safety after the man refused repeated instructions from both the inspector and the bus driver.

However, she acknowledged that the employee “could have managed the situation more calmly and professionally.”

The disciplinary action, she added, is intended to prevent similar incidents in future.

Wu also urged commuters to be “gracious and considerate,” noting that orderly boarding helps ensure a safer and more pleasant journey for all passengers.