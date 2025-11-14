SINGAPORE, Nov 14 — A man disrupted the yellow carpet at Resorts World Sentosa during the premiere of Wicked: For Good, charging towards singer Ariana Grande in an incident caught on video.

According to CNA, the man jumped a barricade, causing confusion and angry shouts among fans before being stopped by security and cast members.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo intervened by shoving the man back, after which security personnel removed him over the barricade.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who was also at the event, and Erivo were later seen checking on Grande before continuing along the carpet to greet fans and sign autographs.

The individual has been identified as 25-year-old Australian national Johnson Wen, who is known online as @pyjamamann and has a history of attending events uninvited.

Wen has previously disrupted high-profile events, including Katy Perry’s Sydney concert, The Weeknd’s Melbourne show, and the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

CNA reported that the incident prompted reactions on social media, with one user commenting: “If he ain’t Singaporean, can we ensure he never returns again?”

Another added: “Put him in jail!” while others expressed concern that the disruption might discourage Grande from visiting Singapore again.

A fan pleaded online: “Ariana, please know we Singaporeans will never do such a thing. Please don’t blacklist us.”