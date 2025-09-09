SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Parts of the Singapore National Gallery have reopened after a fire broke out in a staff access area earlier this morning.

In a Facebook post, the gallery said the incident was swiftly brought under control, with no injuries reported and no damage to its art collections.

“Following thorough checks by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the City Hall Wing and Padang Atrium of the Gallery have been declared safe and will reopen to the public at 12pm today,” it said.

It added that the former Supreme Court Wing will reopen tomorrow, September 10.

As a precaution, all staff and visitors were temporarily evacuated, and investigations into the cause of the fire are under way.

Some scheduled screenings under the gallery’s Painting with Light programme have been cancelled, including the 12.30pm session at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium.