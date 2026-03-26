SINGAPORE, March 26 — Singapore will begin rolling out facial recognition across its automated motorcycle lanes at land checkpoints from March 31, replacing fingerprints as the primary biometric identifier in a move aimed at speeding up border clearance, according to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Singapore-based media organisation CNA reported that the rollout follows trials conducted since January at selected motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint, where more than 150,000 motorcyclists and pillion riders took part.

From March 31, the system will be deployed at 18 automated motorcycle lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint before being progressively expanded to all 70 lanes at the checkpoint. The initiative will then be introduced at Tuas Checkpoint in the third quarter of the year.

Under the new system, Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors with prior entry records can clear immigration using facial recognition, alongside a QR code generated via the MyICA app.

First-time visitors and those re-entering with a different passport will still need to undergo manual clearance, where their facial and fingerprint data will be recorded before they can use the automated lanes on future trips.

ICA said the trials helped refine the system, including its ability to detect obstructed facial features.

“Based on the feedback and ground observations, ICA has enhanced the system’s ability to detect when facial features are obstructed — for example, by face masks or sunglasses — and introduced on-screen prompts to guide motorcyclists and pillion riders to remove these obstructions to enable facial scanning,” the authority said.

Travellers using the system must scan their passport or QR code at the lane, lift their helmet visors — or remove full-face helmets — and ensure their faces are unobstructed before looking into the camera for verification. Clearance is granted once identity checks are completed.

As of March 15, 62 per cent of motorcyclists and pillion riders were already using QR code clearance at Singapore’s land checkpoints.

ICA said it “would like to encourage more motorcyclists and pillion riders to use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile application for convenient passport-less immigration clearance”.

It added that wider adoption is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce waiting times at busy crossings.

“Travellers must continue to carry their passport as ICA may still require them to produce their passport for verification.

“They must also update their QR code if they have changed their passport. Otherwise, the QR code will be rejected during immigration clearance,” ICA said.