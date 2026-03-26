KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad has urged motorists to plan their return journeys to the Klang Valley using its MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule amid an expected surge in post-Hari Raya traffic.

In a statement today, the highway operator said traffic volume is projected to peak from March 27 to 29, with between 2 million and 2.3 million vehicles expected to use its network daily.

“Planning return journeys according to these recommended travel times will significantly assist in alleviating traffic congestion along the highway,” it said.

PLUS said it will activate Smart Lanes at 34 strategic locations and deploy PLUSRonda teams for 24-hour patrols to assist motorists.

It added that facilities at rest and service areas, as well as lay-bys, have been enhanced to accommodate higher traffic during the festive period.

PLUS also advised motorists to ensure their Touch ’n Go cards or eWallets have sufficient balance prior to their journey to avoid inconvenience at toll plazas.

It said real-time traffic updates are available via the PLUS application, Virtual Assistant PUTRI, X @plustrafik and @lpt2trafik, variable message signs and major national radio stations.