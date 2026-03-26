KOTA KINABALU, March 26 — The Kota Belud Industrial Park Master Plan will be tabled at the upcoming Sabah State Cabinet meeting, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Ewon, who is also the Minister of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport, said the tabling of the cabinet paper was in line with the state government’s previous announcement to develop new industrial parks in Kota Belud and Kudat as an effort to strengthen economic growth in the state.

He said the implementation of the Kota Belud Industrial Park development would be handled by Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), an agency under his ministry.

“As the agency mandated to implement this industrial park, we will present this cabinet paper and I am very confident that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and other cabinet members will be able to support this proposal, thus enabling us to commence marketing efforts and attract investors,” he said in a statement today.

Ewon said a total of about 5,260 hectares had been identified for the development of the industrial park which would be implemented in phases subject to the decision of the State Cabinet.

“In terms of location, specifically the proposed area is located in the Pintasan constituency bordering the Kota Marudu and Kota Belud districts and near the coastal area of Pantai Kota Belud.

Ewon, who is also the state assemblyman for Kadamaian, said the state government would hold discussions with large companies, whether from within or outside the country, to encourage them to consider investing and opening operations in the industrial park.

“As one of the assemblymen in the Kota Belud parliamentary constituency, this is certainly a matter of pride because we will provide economic opportunities to the local community, whether to existing entrepreneurs to participate in service chain activities or to graduates from Kota Belud to work with enterprises in the Kota Belud Industrial Park in the future,” he said.

He also announced that he would lead a trade mission abroad and accompany the Chief Minister, especially to China, to meet with potential investors.

“Hopefully it will receive support from the local community because it is time for Kota Belud to have higher-level economic activities such as industrial parks that can generate the economy, besides Kota Belud town,” he said. — Bernama