SINGAPORE, March 26 — A man has been charged in Singapore after allegedly driving a Porsche with his two young children seated on the rear boot, in a case that drew widespread attention online, according to CNA.

Prem Anan Sugunakumar, 40, faces one count of committing a rash act that endangered the safety of children below the age of 14.

The court heard that he allegedly drove along Dairy Farm Lane towards Dairy Farm Heights at about 10.40am on October 20, 2025, while allowing the two children, aged eight and seven, to sit on the car’s rear boot.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media last year, including a TikTok clip that showed two boys seated on the back of the vehicle before it drove off.

In one segment of the video, a man walking alongside the parked car can be heard saying “life is too short” and that there is “no point keeping for the next generation” because they can “earn their own money”.

Checks by the Singapore-based media organisation found the TikTok account belonged to a car consignment firm linked to the accused. The video has since been taken down.

In court today, Prem’s lawyer said his client would be “taking a certain course” and asked for time to take instructions, adding that an early plea of guilt could be indicated.

The case has been adjourned to April 22.

If convicted of a rash act endangering life, Prem could face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,500 (RM7,725), or both. The penalty may be doubled when the victim is below the age of 14.