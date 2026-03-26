KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia has firmly expressed its support for Qatar’s sovereignty and strongly condemned the attack targeting the Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said that in a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Malaysia described the energy infrastructure as critical to the global economy.

The Prime Minister said both leaders also agreed that all parties must de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interest of regional stability.

“May peace in West Asia be restored soon, Insya-Allah,” he said in a Facebook post today.

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Anwar said that he and Sheikh Mohammed also exchanged Aidilfitri greetings and expressed concern over the worsening security situation in West Asia.

He also conveyed condolences over a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of members of the Qatar Armed Forces as well as Turkish nationals, and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

Ras Laffan is the world’s largest LNG export terminal, accounting for about 20 per cent of global supply.

Last year, Qatar exported 81 million tonnes of LNG, with around 90 per cent destined for Asian markets.

The March 18 attack on the facility disrupted about 5.8 million tonnes of LNG supply for the month. — Bernama