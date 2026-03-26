SINGAPORE, March 26 — A former teacher has been jailed for five months in Singapore after sexually exploiting a 15-year-old student during late-night video calls that began as exam consultations.

The 39-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim, pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act with the girl, The Straits Times reported.

The court heard he had taught her biology in 2012 before reconnecting in 2013 via a Facebook group chat titled “Bio consultation” ahead of her O-levels. He later shared his personal number and encouraged students to message him.

Conversations with the victim turned personal. He arranged to meet her at a park near her home on November 14, 2013, a day before her exam.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie said: “Subsequent to this meeting, the accused and victim began to engage in video calls at night, and they would also meet in person… The accused would hold the victim’s hands and kiss her.”

During multiple calls between November and December 2013, the victim undressed while the man exposed himself and performed sexual acts. The contact ended after she entered junior college in 2014.

The prosecutor said the abuse left lasting harm: “The victim struggled with her self-worth… and struggled with these issues for years up to 2023.”

She reported the case in April 2023 after reading about another teacher investigation. The man was suspended that month and arrested in August 2025. He is no longer teaching.