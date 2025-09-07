SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — A Singaporean TikTok user has been ordered to correct false claims he made about a Singapore government-backed leadership programme, in the latest use of the city-state’s controversial fake news law.

Singapore-based media organisation CNA reported the country’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) as confirming today that a correction direction had been issued against Jay Ish’haq Rajoo under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

Acting minister David Neo instructed the order after a video Jay posted on August 26 alleged that the Singapore government was funnelling money and resources to attract people from mainland China and groom them for leadership positions.

He further claimed that support was only being directed at leaders from the Chinese community.

The ministry said the claims were baseless.

“These false statements of fact made by Mr Jay cause serious misunderstandings and erode public confidence in the government’s commitment to serve the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans, regardless of race, language or religion,” it said, as reported by CNA.

The Chinese Community Leadership Course, launched on August 20 by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, is restricted to Singapore citizens active in the community who have “demonstrated a passion to serve”, MCCY said. Foreign nationals are not eligible.

Participants will be nominated by local Chinese clan associations and business groups, with the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry overseeing the selection.

Officials stressed that the programme was part of a wider effort to groom young leaders across all communities, pointing to equivalent initiatives in the Malay and Indian communities, as well as national schemes open to all youth.

Jay’s TikTok post had been taken down by this afternoon, but he is required to put up a correction notice linking to the government’s clarification.

This is not his first brush with Pofma. Last year, the authorities said he had received a conditional warning in 2024 for repeatedly posting falsehoods on issues ranging from voting secrecy to public housing affordability.