SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — The air forces of Malaysia and Singapore yesterday concluded the seventh edition of the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) MALSING at Sembawang Air Base, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional security and humanitarian cooperation.

Singapore’s Defence Ministry (Mindef) said the bilateral exercise involved the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) H225M and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) EC725 helicopters, along with aircrew, ground crew, and medical teams from both air forces.

“The annual bilateral exercise showcases the professionalism and rapport shared by the personnel of both air forces, while underscoring the warm and long-standing defence ties between Singapore and Malaysia,” Mindef said in a statement.

The three-day exercise saw participants from both sides jointly conduct a series of helicopter medical evacuation operations, which included day and night search and rescue (SAR) scenarios designed to enhance mission planning and execution in a realistic training environment.

Participants also searched for survivors following a simulated mishap off the southern coast of Singapore and conducted winching operations to swiftly evacuate survivors who were adrift in the waters.

Singapore’s Chief of Staff (Air Staff) Brigadier-General Ho Kum Luen, in his opening speech on September 3, said that through the exercise, the two air forces not only strengthen professional linkages but also further deepen personal relationships and build mutual trust.

“Malaysia and Singapore will always be bound by shared history, geography, culture and kinship. The strategic and professional ties that we want to build between the two Air Forces would not be possible without strong interpersonal ties,” he said.

Meanwhile, RMAF Deputy Chief Lieutenant-General Datuk Nur Hafis Abdul Karim, said exercises like SAREX MALSING ensure that both air forces work not only for the security of their own nations but also for the greater good of the international community.

“Our role in regional security is not just about maintaining peace and order within our borders. We are key players in shaping the future, especially in the Asean region,” he said.

Over the years, the RSAF and RMAF have interacted and cooperated regularly across a wide range of activities, including bilateral visits and professional exchanges, as well as multilateral exercises under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements. — Bernama