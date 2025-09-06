SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — The combined wealth of Singapore’s richest 50 individuals and families has jumped 23 per cent to a record US$239 billion (RM1.05 trillion), according to US business and financial media company Forbes.

The latest Forbes list, released on Thursday, credited the surge to stronger-than-expected economic growth and buoyant tech and property markets.

Singapore’s economy grew 4.3 per cent in the first half of 2025, helped by what Forbes described as an “export overdrive” despite global tariff uncertainties.

Eduardo Saverin, Facebook co-founder and longtime Singapore resident, retained his position at the top of the list for a third straight year.

His net worth climbed by US$14 billion to US$43 billion, Forbes reported, after shares of Meta Platforms soared on an AI-driven advertising boom.

Real estate magnate Kwek Leng Beng and his family rose to second place with a fortune of US$14.3 billion, while property tycoons Robert and Philip Ng slipped to third at US$14.1 billion, their wealth dented by the Hong Kong property downturn.

A new entry in fourth place was the Goh family, heirs of paints tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who died last month at the age of 98.

Their fortune stood at US$13.1 billion, boosted by a near 30 per cent rise in shares of Nippon Paint Holdings, which last year bought US chemicals firm AOC.

Razer’s Min-Liang Tan fronts Forbes Asia’s September issue.

Li Xiting, chair of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, rounded out the top five with US$13 billion, slightly down from last year.

Forbes noted that 41 of the 50 listees saw their fortunes rise, including the co-founders of New York-listed tech firm Sea.

Chairman Forrest Li’s wealth jumped to US$11.2 billion, COO Gang Ye climbed to US$6 billion, while Shopee’s David Chen joined the billionaires’ club with US$2 billion.

Also featured was Razer’s Min-Liang Tan, who increased his fortune to US$1.7 billion and appeared on the cover of Forbes Asia’s September issue.

Two names returned to the rankings after long absences: Teo Swee Ann of Espressif Systems, worth US$1.5 billion, and the Ng family of Pan-United, whose wealth reached US$1 billion after a seven-year gap.

The cut-off for inclusion rose to a record US$1 billion, up from US$870 million last year, Forbes said.

The top 10, according to Forbes, are:

Eduardo Saverin (US$43 billion) Kwek Leng Beng (US$14.3 billion) Robert & Philip Ng (US$14.1 billion) Goh family (US$13.1 billion) Li Xiting (US$13 billion) Forrest Li (US$11.2 billion) Khoo family (US$10.1 billion) Wee family (US$10 billion) Leo Koguan (US$8.2 billion) Zhang Yong & Shu Ping (US$7.8 billion)

The complete list is available at www.forbes.com/singapore, as well as in the September issue of Forbes Asia.