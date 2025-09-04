SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Weekday cross-border buses from Johor Bahru to republic will depart at 4.50am starting Sept 15, with the earlier start aimed at reducing congestion at the Causeway.

The adjustment, aimed at easing the early rush hour on the Causeway, affects SMRT’s service 950 and SBS Transit’s services 160, 170 and 170X, The Straits Times reported

These buses will depart 10 minutes earlier than the current 5am start time on weekdays, both operators confirmed.

However, the services will continue to begin at 5am on weekends and public holidays.

The move follows a request from Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency for cross-border buses to start as early as 4am.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said it had been reviewing the request with the bus operators before the change was confirmed.

The adjustment comes as Johor official Fazli Salleh highlighted long queues forming at the JB checkpoint from as early as 4am.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, set to open by end-2026, will run daily from 6am to midnight.