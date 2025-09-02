SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — Parents and students say they are unsettled by Singapore’s tough new anti-vaping measures in schools, warning teenagers may simply find new ways to dodge them.

The Ministry of Education last week revealed that more than 260 schools have been supplied nicotine test kits, with some also using metal detectors and encouraging students to report vaping classmates, according to a CNA report.

The clampdown follows a sharp rise in cases — from fewer than 50 before 2020 to more than 3,000 annually in recent years.

First-time offenders now face detention, suspension, or caning, while repeat offenders risk even harsher penalties. Institutes of higher learning could revoke scholarships, overseas exchanges or hostel placements.

Parents welcomed the intent but questioned whether enforcement alone will curb the habit.

“It feels like we are treating schools like high-security zones rather than places of learning,” said one father of two.

Another warned students could simply vape outside school grounds or at home.

Some students, too, were sceptical. “It doesn’t affect me, so I don’t really care as long as I don’t smell it during class,” said 15-year-old Bidelia Lai, who doubted stricter rules would end vaping altogether.

Still, others said the prospect of police involvement, detention and public caning had already scared some of their peers into stopping.

The tougher school measures coincide with higher fines for vape users nationwide and caning for those caught with banned substances, which took effect on September 1.