SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — Singapore’s Education Minister Desmond Lee said his ministry will strengthen measures against bullying and hurtful behaviour in schools, following feedback from parents and teachers.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Lee said he had received messages from parents whose children were affected, while teachers had shared their challenges in managing bad behaviour in classrooms.

“Any form of hurtful behaviour is wrong and unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying and violence in schools,” he said, adding that serious cases are also reported to the police.

His remarks come after a string of high-profile incidents in the city state, including the suspension of three Sengkang Green Primary pupils for threatening a classmate and her family, and viral videos showing teenagers fighting and brandishing a knife.

Lee noted that educators do their best to establish facts, engage students and parents, and guide children to reflect on their actions, stressing that “discipline is part of the process, but we are engaging with children and young people who have potential to improve and learn.”

He called parents “the most crucial partners,” saying good values begin at home and are further shaped in schools.

He added that the ministry’s ongoing review will build on existing processes, strengthen partnerships with parents, enhance education efforts, and better equip teachers to create “a safe and respectful learning environment that our children deserve.”

The minister also invited members of the Singapore public to contribute suggestions through a dedicated online form.