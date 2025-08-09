SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) received a warm visit from its Malaysian counterparts on Thursday, as the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) dropped by Woodlands Checkpoint to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday.

The delegation from Malaysia’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex brought with them a cake decorated in the nation’s iconic red and white, featuring four figures representing Singapore’s main ethnic groups — Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasian — holding up the national flag.

Emblazoned with the words “Unity beyond borders”, the gesture was a heartfelt nod to the close ties between the two countries.

This annual visit is part of an ongoing exchange programme designed to maintain cooperation, improve efficiency and bolster border security at one of the region’s busiest land crossings.

In response, the ICA expressed its thanks and reiterated its commitment to deepening the partnership.

“ICA looks forward to strengthening our partnership, continuing our collaboration, and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels at our land borders,” it said on Facebook.