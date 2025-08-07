SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — A man who dragged an acquaintance into a shady bank account scheme ended up humiliating him after wrongly thinking he had stolen money.

Singaporean Tan Ming Chuan, 28, was sentenced to six months in jail and fined S$300 (about RM1,035) over the case, news portal CNA reported today.

He had recruited the 25-year-old man, identified in court as A1, to open and hand over control of a corporate bank account in exchange for cash.

But A1’s father found out and reported it to the police, leading to the account being frozen with over S$25,700 (around RM88,700) inside.

Tan and his friend, Cheong Wee Kiat, didn’t know about the report and assumed A1 had kept the money for himself.

They confronted him late one night at the void deck of his home along with four others.

After Cheong allegedly punched him, A1’s friend sent them S$800 (about RM2,760) to calm things down.

But the group wanted to “punish” him and urinated into a 1.5-litre bottle, then told A1 to drink it or fight them.

A1 drank most of it and poured the rest over his head when told to.

Tan filmed the incident but deleted the video later.

The judge called the act “utterly deplorable” and said the sentence had to reflect public outrage over bullying and humiliation.

Cheong’s case is still pending.