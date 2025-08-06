BANGKOK, Aug 6 — Thai police have seized more than 200 pieces of drone-related equipment from a warehouse operated by a Singaporean company in Samut Prakan, as authorities investigate possible threats to national security, the Bangkok Post reported.

The raid, carried out yesterday, followed a tip-off from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) about aerial vehicle signals detected in the area.

In its report, the English-language daily said investigators traced the signals to TRD Systems Pte Ltd, a Singapore-registered firm.

Police said the operation led to the confiscation of 29 drones, 38 signal detectors, 129 signal-jamming guns, 16 jamming devices, a van equipped for detecting and disrupting signals, and 50 other related items.

The company’s managing director, identified only as Kritsanan, was present during the search, which was conducted jointly by police and NBTC officials.

According to a source cited by the Bangkok Post, TRD Systems is a legally registered supplier of high-quality drone technology imported from Singapore. It has been operating in Thailand for three years and sells exclusively to government agencies.

The seizure comes amid heightened security concerns along Thailand’s border with Cambodia.

On July 30, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand imposed a nationwide ban on civilian drone flights, in force until at least August 15, with the possibility of an extension if deemed necessary.