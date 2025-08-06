SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — Two Malaysian men were arrested in separate incidents at Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly attempting to smuggle sizeable quantities of drugs into Singapore, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement today.

In the first case, on the evening of July 31, ICA officers stopped a Malaysia-registered car driven by a 33-year-old Malaysian man for enhanced checks.

Officers discovered a black flask containing bundles of suspected drugs and, upon further inspection by CNB officers, an additional bundle hidden in his groin area.

Follow-up investigations led to an operation at Bras Basah later that day, where CNB arrested a 52-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug offences.

In total, authorities seized about 414g of methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”, and 46g of Ecstasy tablets, along with cash in various currencies totalling nearly S$3,000 (RM10,000). The drugs, worth more than S$52,000, could have supplied around 230 abusers for a week, ICA and CNB said.

In the second case, on the morning of August 2, ICA officers stopped a Malaysia-registered motorcycle ridden by a 36-year-old Malaysian man.

A packet of suspected drugs was found during an initial check, prompting further inspection by CNB officers. Four bundles were subsequently recovered from the motorcycle’s rear box.

The haul included about 4,149g of cannabis and 10g of ketamine, worth more than S$100,000. According to the agencies, the cannabis seized could have fed the addiction of about 590 users for a week.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

ICA and CNB reminded the public that under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, importing more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis into Singapore carries the death penalty.