SINGAPORE, July 31 — Parents and school authorities in Singapore are on high alert after a Primary 4 pupil from Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) was approached by two teenagers offering an e-vaporiser while walking home last week.

The incident took place on July 25 at a zebra crossing along Dover Rise.

The pupil refused the offer and left the scene unharmed, according to a report in The Straits Times.

Fairfield Methodist (Primary) principal Soh Mei Foong said the school has reported the matter to the authorities.

“Students were informed of the incident and reminded not to engage with strangers and to inform trusted adults should they be approached by any stranger or suspicious person,” she said.

“As a precautionary measure, the school will monitor activities in the vicinity of the school premises after school.”

The encounter has since circulated among parent group chats, with many expressing concern over the growing prevalence of vaping among youth.

Wong, whose daughter attends the adjacent secondary school, said pupils were informed during a morning assembly on July 28 that a police report had been made.

“I worry for my child’s safety because they are young and they probably don’t know the consequences of vaping, especially Kpods,” said the 49-year-old.

Kpods, or vape pods laced with synthetic drugs like etomidate, have been linked to serious health risks including muscle spasms, respiratory issues, and psychosis.

Parents in online groups have urged each other to keep a lookout for suspicious individuals near school grounds.

Kelvin Koh, who has children in both the primary and secondary schools, said he had earlier spotted anti-vaping notices in school common areas.

“I was surprised. It’s basically like ‘no smoking’ signs in primary school, which I thought was a bit young for a primary school. Who in the world would be vaping in a primary school?” said the 50-year-old.

He said some parents have suggested photographing suspicious activity and alerting the authorities.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times that schools take students’ safety seriously and staff are trained to watch for threats, including those related to smoking and vaping.

MOE added that school leaders regularly exchange strategies for managing such student issues, and parents are a key part of prevention efforts.

Since 2023, joint advisories from the MOE, Health Promotion Board, and HSA have been sent to parents across primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, and centralised institutes every semester via the Parents Gateway portal.

“These advisories emphasise both the illegality of vapes and their harmful health effects, raise awareness on the issue, and share useful tips on how parents can engage their children in conversations and support them,” the spokesperson said.

Tanjong Pagar MP Rachel Ong, who oversees Telok Blangah, highlighted the case on social media, warning that “this happened in broad daylight”.

“Thankfully, he (the Primary 4 pupil) knew to walk away, but not all our children may know how to respond,” she said, urging parents to speak to their children about how to act in such situations.

Vape use among students has surged.

In 2024, 2,000 cases were reported across all education levels — more than double the 900 cases in 2023, and significantly higher than the 800 recorded in 2022.

On July 20, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that etomidate — found in Kpods — would be classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. This means stiffer penalties for possession and trafficking.

Possessing, buying, or using vapes carries a maximum fine of S$2,000 (RM6,570).

Selling, distributing, or importing them can result in a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to S$10,000.

For vape pods containing etomidate, those found in possession or using them can face up to two years’ jail and a fine of S$10,000.