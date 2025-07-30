SINGAPORE, July 30 — Seven people, including a firefighter and a child, were taken to hospital yesterday after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Toa Payoh.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 229, Toa Payoh Lorong 8, at around 1.10pm, according to a report published in Channel News Asia.

The fire had engulfed a 10th-floor unit by the time firefighters arrived and later spread to a flat directly above on the 11th floor.

The fire in the lower unit was brought under control first. SCDF confirmed by late afternoon that both units were extinguished.

Earlier in the day, three people were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

By evening, Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Saktiandi Supaat said the total number sent to hospital had risen to seven — including a firefighter and a child.

SCDF later clarified that two occupants from the affected unit and three others from neighbouring flats were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to SGH.

One of them also suffered burn injuries.

A child from a nearby unit was brought to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation, while the firefighter was conveyed to SGH as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and feeling unwell.

The affected 10th-floor flat was home to a couple, their three children, a domestic helper and a dog, according to the homeowner’s sister.

Footage from the scene showed thick smoke pouring from several windows, with charred debris — including part of a window frame — scattered on the ground.

The smoke was visible from the Central Expressway. At one point, nine SCDF vehicles and three police cars were at the scene.

Residents described the confusion and urgency as the fire broke out.

Another resident, Yeo, said police knocked on doors to evacuate residents.

MP Saktiandi arrived at the scene around 2.45pm and said SCDF was “trying their best” to evacuate residents who remained on the upper floors.

He added that grassroots leaders and the Housing Board would arrange temporary accommodation for residents affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

“Let’s wait for SCDF to complete their investigations,” Saktiandi said.

The Toa Payoh East Zone 2 Residents’ Network opened its community centre to provide shelter if needed.

By 6.10pm, residents from most floors had been allowed to return to their homes, except for those from the ninth to 13th floors.