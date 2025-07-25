SINGAPORE, July 25 — A former police inspector is accused of committing multiple sexual offences, including molestation and creating explicit content involving minors, with at least six boys.

The alleged crimes include targeting three boys in a single day in April 2024, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

Sharizal Shafi’ee, 40, is said to have victimised three 14-year-olds and three 15-year-olds while he was still serving in the Singapore Police Force.

He has since resigned and was charged with 15 offences on July 25.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sharizal allegedly convinced a 15-year-old boy to engage in a sexual act during a video call on Telegram while in a Jurong West flat.

He reportedly recorded the act using his phone.

On August 20, 2023, he allegedly repeated similar offences with a 14-year-old in the same flat and again two days later with the same victim.

In November 2023, Sharizal is accused of targeting another 15-year-old twice — first on November 12 and again on November 17 — persuading the teen to perform sexual acts over Telegram video calls and recording them.

On April 18, 2024, he allegedly committed offences against three more victims.

First, he reportedly engaged in similar acts with a third 15-year-old.

Later that day, he allegedly attempted to solicit an obscene act from a second 14-year-old along Jurong West Avenue 1, asking the boy to adjust his bra before touching him inappropriately.

The reason for Sharizal wearing a bra was not disclosed in court documents.

That same day, he allegedly molested a third 14-year-old at a staircase landing in a Jurong West housing block.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, police confirmed that Sharizal had been removed from front-line duties before resigning on June 16, 2024.

A police spokesperson stated: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal with officers who break the law seriously, including charging them in court. We are unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.”

Sharizal’s case has been adjourned to August 22.

If convicted of molestation, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

For each charge of producing explicit material involving a minor, the maximum punishment is 10 years’ jail, a fine, or caning.