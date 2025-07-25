SINGAPORE, July 25 — Financial strain, caregiving responsibilities and career-related stress are among the reasons more people in their 30s in Singapore are experiencing burnout and emotional distress, say experts.

According to provisional figures released on July 19, suicides among individuals in their 30s rose to 75 in 2024, up from 66 in the previous year — the highest number recorded among all age groups, according to a report pulished in Channel News Asia today.

The Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said people in this age group often face complex pressures, including family issues, mental health struggles and job insecurity.

Dr Sharon Lu, principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), noted that suicide is “rarely due to a single cause”, and is instead the result of “an interplay of biological, psychological, social and cultural risk factors”, compounded by a lack of resilience factors.

“It is often assumed that depression is the cause of all suicides, but suicide is often due to the interaction of a myriad of factors and life circumstances,” she said.

“Depression may be one of the many stressors an individual is struggling with, but someone who is not depressed can still be suicidal.”

Those in their 30s are frequently described as the “sandwich generation” — managing young children, ageing parents, work demands and financial obligations all at once.

Dr Lu said these overlapping responsibilities can significantly affect mental well-being, particularly when paired with pressure to meet societal expectations.

Dr David Teo, psychiatrist and deputy medical director at Connections MindHealth, said some individuals may struggle with feelings of disillusionment.

“Goals and dreams from their 20s that remain unfulfilled can lead to a sense of failure or hopelessness,” he said.

He also highlighted the impact of social media comparisons and noted that chronic physical or mental health conditions may begin to emerge during this stage of life.

SOS lead counsellor Chan May Peng said people in their 30s are often “at crossroads” — where they question career decisions, deal with relationship dynamics, or adapt to caregiving roles — sometimes with little to no support.

“These overlapping stressors can take a toll on their emotional well-being and may contribute to increased distress or suicidality,” she said.

Warning signs of high stress include changes in sleep and appetite, fatigue, irritability and anxiety.

Dr Teo recommended maintaining strong support networks and practicing self-care, such as setting healthy boundaries and making time for restorative activities.

“Practising self-compassion can help too, by setting realistic expectations and understanding that setbacks are a normal part of life and opportunities for growth,” he added.

“I think it’s important for us to create a culture of safety where we can feel safe to share with others and to be human … We all have bad days and that is part and parcel of the human experience.”

Dr Lu said carving out time for self-care should not be seen as optional, and emphasised the value of building support through family, friends or community groups.

Regular exercise, healthy sleep, mindfulness activities, and financial literacy can also help alleviate stress.

Chan advised simple, intentional strategies to reset mentally — such as taking a short walk after work or listening to music.

“These can serve as a ‘mental reset’ after a long day,” she said. Journalling with gratitude reflections may also help shift focus away from negative thoughts.

“While these steps may seem small, when practised consistently, they create space for emotional recovery and reduce the mental load that many in this age group carry,” she added.

Dr Teo urged those experiencing ongoing low mood, anxiety or suicidal thoughts to seek professional help early.

To support someone who may be suicidal, SOS’ Ms Chua said asking directly — “Have you been thinking about suicide?” — is important.

Dr Teo stressed that this does not “plant the idea” but instead creates an opportunity for support.

He advised encouraging professional help and offering to accompany the person if needed. “Check in with them regularly to remind them that they are not alone in their struggles,” he said.

Dr Lu pointed to red flags such as talk of death, withdrawal, giving away possessions, or unusual social media activity.

“Pay attention to their online behaviours — what they like, comment on, follow or post,” she said.

She warned against promising secrecy if someone expresses suicidal thoughts.

“Tell them you would like to be there for them, but you need to involve others, like a trusted adult,” she said.

Instead of offering excessive advice or labelling someone as selfish, Dr Lu said the focus should be on care and understanding.

“People who are suicidal are often already struggling with guilt and being a burden to others, and adding to their guilt will not be helpful.”

Chan added: “You do not need to have all the answers. What matters most is being there, to listen without judgment, validate their pain, and encourage them to seek help.”

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).